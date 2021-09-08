A Missouri dragstrip is up for sale

SIKESTON, Mo.– Have a need for speed? You can be the proud owner of your very own dragstrip. The Jeffers Motorsports Park in Sikeston is up for sale.
The 1/8 mile dragstrip is two miles south of St. Louis and is being sold with all its equipment, vehicles, storage, saloon, and more.
The listing price is $799,900 and also includes a manufactured home, a 62″ mower, golf cart, 4-wheeler, and tractor. There is even a new digital scoreboard and timing system.
The “660 Saloon” features a full kitchen and bar.
The dragstrip was previously known as the Sikeston Drag Strip and Sikeston Raceway