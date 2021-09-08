A Missouri dragstrip is up for sale

RUSHDEN, ENGLAND – SEPTEMEBER 6: A competitor warms the tyres on his dragster before his run in the FIA European Drag Racing Finals at Santa Pod Raceway on September 6, 2003 in Rushden, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

SIKESTON, Mo.– Have a need for speed? You can be the proud owner of your very own dragstrip. The Jeffers Motorsports Park in Sikeston is up for sale.

The 1/8 mile dragstrip is two miles south of St. Louis and is being sold with all its equipment, vehicles, storage, saloon, and more.

The listing price is $799,900 and also includes a manufactured home, a 62″ mower, golf cart, 4-wheeler, and tractor. There is even a new digital scoreboard and timing system.

The “660 Saloon” features a full kitchen and bar.

The dragstrip was previously known as the Sikeston Drag Strip and Sikeston Raceway