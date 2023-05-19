female hands corrected pillow on the bed. Concept on preparation of bed in a hotel room or at home

ST. LOUIS — One Missouri hotel made Yelp’s ranking of Top 100 Places to Stay 2023. The website known for customer reviews sorted through recent ratings to come up with the best of the best.

The Pinemark Inn in St. Clair, Missouri is listed as the 20th best place to stay this year. The hotel has been run by the same family for 30 years. Their promise is to treat you like a true member of their household, responding quickly to your needs, and leaving you well rested for the next part of your journey.

The inn is located on the outer road along I-44, about an hour’s drive from St. Louis. They just put in a new pool that opened this month.

Here are some of the reviews that Yelp is featuring on the Pinemark Inn:

“The Budget Lodging folks were friendly and I felt like a valued customer right away – this place is a gem.”

“Great place to stop for the night if you have a pet or pets, they have a dog run!”

“Called about midnight desk they had availability which they did and they only charged extra $10 for your pet.”

Yelp isn’t the only place where you will read stellar reviews of this inn. They have 4.5 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor. Plus, many more glowing customer testimonials.