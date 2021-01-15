A pandemic milestone: SLU Hospital gives its 5,000th COVID vaccine shot

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital administered its 5,000th vaccine shot Friday.

Am employee with SLU Hospital who is very familiar with preparing the vaccine doses was the one to receive the 5,000th dose.

Pharmacist Stacy Revelle was surprised that she got the milestone shot in the arm.

It was her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She said she’s pleased to get the vaccine no matter where she was in line.

“I was so surprised that we’ve made 5,000,” Revelle said. “I actually made some of the first doses for the clinic when we first started, I got to mix it. So, it’s pretty awesome with the first shot mixing it and now my second shot is five thousand so it means a lot.”

Dozens of SSM Health employees have been lining up every day since mid-December to get the shots at SLU Hospital, some getting their second dose, and others getting their first shot.

Some health care officials were taken by surprise when the state announced Thursday that the vaccination process can move on to the phase 1b group which includes those over 65 and those at high risk.

Health systems are still vaccinating phase 1a frontline health care workers.

“I think we’ll do the best we can to pivot as quickly as possible,” Bryan Walrath, vice-president of operations at SLU Hospital said. “Obviously, we’re trying to get through that priority and through that 1a cohort, and its a community cohort, not just our hospital, as quickly as possible and be ready and be supportive on that 1b that includes our 65 and older as well as folks with higher risk conditions.”

Walrath said SLU Hospital has a good supply of the vaccine on hand. He said the hospital does weekly orders to stay ahead of the demand.