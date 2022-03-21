ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police were called to the corner of North Florissant and Bremen just before midnight Sunday after a person riding a mini bike was struck and killed by another car.

The victim was part of a memorial ride for an ATV rider who was killed in another crash last week. The victim died at the hospital.

Police say there are certain dangers associated with riding mini bikes at night. With little to no headlight, taillights, or reflectors, it can make it really difficult for drivers to see.

Police said the two occupants in the car are cooperating with police.

No further information has been provided.