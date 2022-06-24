ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home.

Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round home assembled by giant 12′ by 33′ steel panels. The finishing touches were applied in 1984 and the family moved in. After decades of successfully raising a family in love and comfort, the patriarch and matriarch are now selling their special home and moving on to a new chapter in their lives.

404 Rose Hill West Court is located in a heavily-wooded area of St. Peters, Missouri, and is selling for $1.2 million. This 6,700-square foot marvel sits on 3.3 acres and features balconies that wrap around the rear of the residence, providing the homeowners with wonderful views.

The balconies also serve another purpose. The home was designed and built as a passive solar dwelling. It was also built so it would line up perfectly with the sunrise and sunset. Every December 21, the sun perfectly illuminates the entire home. But every June 21, the balconies act as a shade, keeping the house cool at the start of summer.

404 Rose Hill West Court in St. Peters, Missouri. (Courtesy: Jennifer Bell, Keller Williams Realty West)

The home also has an interior water wall that absorbs the heat coming in from the rear windows and doors during the day and slowly distributes that warmth in the evening.

Two large pipes run from underneath the home out into the woods, keeping the home cool year-round.

A spiral staircase in the center of the home leads to the second floor and its six bedrooms and three bathrooms. A half-bath is located on the main level.

An easily-accessible sub-level is used as an attached garage and can house six vehicles!

Realtor: Jennifer Bell, Keller Williams Realty West