A shot to win big: Ladue Pharmacy offers $1,000 sweepstakes for COVID vaccination

LADUE, Mo. – A COVID-19 shot could give you a shot at winning big. How big? A $1,000 shopping spree.

Ladue Pharmacy, along with other surrounding shops, has introduced a local sweepstakes to get more people vaccinated.

Participating businesses have donated gift cards and other prizes.

The contest was launched as the highly contagious Delta variant surges through Missouri. In the St. Louis area, the number of COVID-19 patients has tripled in one month.

Through the United States, cash jackpots, free doughnuts, and even free beer have been used to get Americans vaccinated. A local sweepstakes such as this one could help generate business. But more importantly, it could help keep people safe, Ladue Pharmacy owner Rick Williams said.

“I most certainly hope it does. The main reason we’re doing it is to get people vaccinated so that we can keep everybody healthy. The rates are going up. And the more people who are vaccinated, I think, the better,” Williams said.

Ladue Pharmacy, like other pharmacies and sites that offer the vaccine, has noticed a drop-off in vaccinations in recent weeks.

“I think most of the people who are coming into the pharmacy have been vaccinated. But I’ve certainly talked to people here and there who have not. Hopefully, this may help to convince them to get it done,” Williams said.

Anyone who gets their first dose of the vaccine at either Ladue Pharmacy (9832 Clayton Road) or Millbrook Pharmacy (7010 Pershing Avenue) between July 19 and Aug. 2 will be entered into a lottery. The grand prize, a $,1000 gift card to Ladue Pharmacy, will be announced in September.

The Moderna vaccine is offered at Ladue Pharmacy and Millbrook Pharmacies. Appointments are open for walk-ins.

Several shops near Ladue Pharmacy are participating, including Lester’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Sportsman’s Park, Schnarr’s Hardware, Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe, The Nook and Companion Bakery. Each is donating a gift card or some other kind of prize.

Williams said anyone who has already been vaccinated at Ladue Pharmacy is eligible for some of the prizes.