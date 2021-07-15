‘A special place’ – Why a tech visionary built a $20M home in St. Charles County

FLINT HILL, Mo. – A $20 million home is up for sale in Flint Hill, Missouri and the couple selling the family home hopes the new owner will continue to use the property to bring the community together.

Matt and Janice Bross are selling their 20,000 square-foot home at 7 Hillside Court, just off Highway P near Wentzville. If it goes for close to the selling price, it could be a record sale for the region.

Over the years, the Brosses have opened their home to the community to celebrate weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and more. It has also been enjoyed by faith, school, and friend communities.

“It would bring me a lot of joy if whoever stewarded our home for the next 20 years found that community here like we have over the last 20 years,” Matt Bross said.

Bross grew up on a farm in Flint Hill. He now lives next to that property on land he bought as a teenager. He also has siblings that live on adjacent property.

Bross’ great-grandfather was a blacksmith in Flint Hill and helped build the town’s church in the late 1800s. He said there was no question about where to build his family home.

“Flint Hill is a special place. The community that makes up Flint Hill is warm, embracing, and caring,” said Bross. “It’s been part of my life and family my entire life.”

He suggests instead of asking why Flint Hill, ask why not Flint Hill?

“It is so close to St. Louis with all of our sports, our tremendous education, both in private and public, you have so many choices that are good quality choices. What a great place to raise a family,” Bross said.

He also boasted about how the area is great for start-ups and mentioned the innovation hub at the Old Post Office in St. Charles. He also touted the financial and life sciences businesses in the region.

Matt Bross went to Fort Zumwalt. He met his wife while they were both teenagers and she was attending St. Dominic’s in O’Fallon, Missouri.

His love for tinkering with technology started as a child and grew into a job at Radio Shack while in school. He took some classes at local universities and also attended a vo-tech school. It eventually led to a job with MasterCard.

Bross went on to become a visionary that helped transform the telecom world. He is a partner at CloudScale Capital Partners and the former Chief Technology Officer of Huawei and British Telecom.

He was able to conduct many business meetings out of his home. It has a conference room complete with the ability to teleconference. He joked he’s been having remote meetings long before the pandemic and Zoom.

The conference room is just one of many well-thought-out rooms and buildings on the 20-acre property.

The property is a true “labor of love.” Bross put a lot of care into the details of the home and sourced a lot of items from the St. Louis area. His brother Ted, owner of Ted Bross Construction, had a hand in a lot of the work.

Bross says his brother saved a lot of items from the junkyard and found a way to incorporate them into the family home.

The stables are built using massive beams salvaged from the old Cinema 4 in St. Charles. There is also reclaimed wood from a tornado-damaged church in Bridgeton used in the neighboring event center.

Granite benches on the property were once window sills on the Southwestern Bell Building in downtown St. Louis.

Reclaimed wood from tornado damaged church

Reclaimed wood beams from Cinema 4

Window sill bench salvaged from Southwestern Bell

Bross family property circa 1970

Other features that were given a new life at the Bross home include a Ferris Wheel from an amusement park in Kansas and bowling lanes from an old bowling alley in Illinois.

The property also contains a resort-like water park. Bross’ children were all asked to come up with their own design plans. The family settled on one with a lazy river and dueling water slides.

One of Bross’ favorite rooms is his two-story library. It has a hidden passageway and decorative brackets with his family’s initials.

Faith is important to the Brosses. The home contains a chapel, complete with stained glass made by St. Louis Art Glass.

The Brosses five children no longer live at the home so they say it is time to simplify their lives. That is allowing Matt more time to focus on becoming a deacon. He and his wife are preparing to share their time, talent, and treasures with the St. Louis community.

And once their home sells, the Brosses say they won’t be far away. They plan on finding another Flint Hill ZIP Code to call home.

The property is in Flint Hill but has a Wentzville mailing address. You can contact the VIP Group at 314-280-1234 or VIPGROUP@cbgundaker.com. You can see the entire listing here.