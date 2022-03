ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot late Monday night outside South City Hospital.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and a female security guard was shot in the hand just after 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot on South Broadway at Osage. Both victims were conscious and breathing.

So far, investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.