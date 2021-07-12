‘A tidal wave is coming’ – Page to unvaccinated county residents over spread of Delta Variant

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said a ‘tidal wave’ is coming to the unvaccinated residents of the county. He said the Delta Variant is spreading quickly and the variant has the ability to devastate those in its wake.

During a morning briefing, Page said he wishes he had more encouraging news but the numbers were too startling to ignore.

Page said the number of new COVID cases has gone up more than 63% over the last two weeks in St. Louis County and it’s not expected to slow down.

St. Louis County is expected to release a Public Health Advisory today encouraging those experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to get a COVID test.

Page explained the symptoms for the Delta Variants are different than other COVID strains. The symptoms include headaches, a runny nose, and a sore throat.

He said the rapidly rising positivity rate in St. Louis County is an indication that not enough people are being tested.

Page is also recommending people who are vaccinated still get tested if they have these symptoms. He says some may think they are summer allergies but that may not be the case.

He also said the region won’t see the full impact of this wave on mortality for some time. He said officials are hoping that a relatively high positivity rate among older residents will help.