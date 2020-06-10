A vibrant display of support now covers many boarded-up businesses on Delmar Boulevard in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – “Got my little neighborhood looking kind of bad boarded up,” said Bennie McCray.

But some saw a blank canvas.

“Being on Delmar often times you hear of the Delmar Divide and how we are divided between two different communities, but you know what, why not build a bridge to bring people together? What a wonderful way for people to express themselves through art and through color and to show things that they may not have the words to describe,” said Jessica Bueler, University City Business Marketing Contractor.

Many are coming out to look at the murals and the messages, painted for all to see.

“There’s of been a lot of signs, the black lives matter signs, and people say they’re really being supportive and I think that’s really important to show,” said Grayson Haras, visitor.

And some businesses say it’s their way of showing support to the community that supports them.

Mohammed Qadadeh says he just opened up American Falafel at the beginning of March, the same time the coronavirus came into full swing.

“It’s all due to the community here in U City and it’s all due to the support that we’re getting from our neighbors and everybody. Having the artwork initiative it actually is bringing a lot more people to walk around Delmar,” said Mohammed Qadadeh, owner.

Panel by panel artists hope to make their way down Delmar Boulevard, a reflection on the way they see the world and what it could be.

“My daddy’s going to change the world,” reads a little girl aloud.

The artists say they’re not done here on Delmar. They plan to meet again on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. outside of Corner 17. They plan on painting a mural George Floyd and they haven’t decided quite yet where that will go but they are still in need of supplies.