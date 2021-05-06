AAA: Gas prices in Missouri increase as summer driving season approaches

ST. LOUIS – AAA reports the average gas price in Missouri has increased .3 cents more compared to last week.

They say the average gas price in Missouri is $2.69 per gallon, this is $1.25 more compared to this day last year.

Drivers in Columbia, Missouri are paying the most for gas on average at $2.78. Drivers in Kansas City are paying at least $2.65 per gallon.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas is $2.94 which is five cents more compared to this day last week and $1.15 more than the price per gallon at this time last year.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says, “Pump prices have increased this week in almost every major metro area across Missouri. Rising COVID-19 cases in some overseas countries are causing demand concerns in global markets and crude oil prices have been fluctuating. Nonetheless, oil and gas market dynamics in the U.S. imply retail fuel prices may continue to rise as demand for gasoline is expected to increase with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and as more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

AAA says Missouri drivers continue to pay some of the cheapest gas prices, ranking the 6th lowest in the country.