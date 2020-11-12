AAA laying off 130 Missouri employees

ST. LOUIS – AAA is laying off 130 employees in Missouri. The company is discontinuing its fleet services in St. Louis and Kansas City.

According to a spokesperson, the company decided to contract with towing companies.

Many of the employees heard about the layoffs on Friday and the first to be let go will have their last day on February 5, 2021.

Here is part of a statement we were sent from AAA:

On November 6, 2020, we informed about 130 employees, 95 of those in St. Louis, the club will be transitioning to the exclusive use of contract tow operators in St. Louis and Kansas City, and their positions will be eliminated. Employee well-being is important to us, and these employees will have the opportunity to transition to employment with the local contract tow companies, to apply for other open positions with the Auto Club. For those that do not transition to other positions, a severance package will be provided.

This transition will take place in phases throughout 2021.