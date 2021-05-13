AAA: Missouri gas price average jumps seven cents

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s statewide gas price average increased seven cents from this time last week.

AAA reports the gas price average is now $2.76. This is $1.24 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in Columbia and Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $2.79 while drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the least at $2.69 per gallon.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.03, which is nine cents more compared to this day last week and $1.17 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 5th lowest in the country, according to AAA Gas Prices.

“Those filling up in and around Missouri do not need to worry about the fuel supply as there is plenty around the region and the nation,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Drivers should note that panic-buying is unnecessary as the pipeline shutdown has had little-to-no impact on our region’s stock of gasoline.”