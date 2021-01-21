AAA: Missouri gas prices continue to climb, highest since March

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s average gas price is now at $2.12 per gallon. This is three cents more than last week.

According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas is $2.40;”[this] is four cents more compared to this day last week and 15 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.”

On Dec. 31, 2020, the average price was $1.96.

AAA says the state’s current gas price average is the highest since early March.

“Rising crude oil prices have led to an increase at the pump for drivers in Missouri,”AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “And while the price increase trend has shown signs of slowing, higher crude oil prices may be on the horizon despite gasoline demand continuing to be below January 2020 levels.”

They say drivers in Missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest prices at the pump, raking the 4th lowest in the country.