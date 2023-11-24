ST. LOUIS — AAA predicts this Thanksgiving travel period will go down as the busiest in nearly two decades, with 4.7 million people flying this holiday weekend alone. But with so many flights canceled last holiday season, some people in our area said they’re just fine with staying home.

Kyle Newman brought his 6-year-old daughter Brooke to the Steinberg Ice Skating Rink in Forest Park Thursday after their Thanksgiving Day meal in Chesterfield. They opted not to travel this year.

“Having to travel and sit in an airport on Thanksgiving just sounds terrible,” Newman said.

Newman said they were more than happy to avoid the holiday travel rush.

“We just wanted to stay warm at home and have a very low-key Thanksgiving—not too much effort, not too much going on—to keep it relaxing,” Newman said. “We just wanted to relax and not have to travel.”

The Newman’s aren’t alone. Puskar Bhattarai and his family also opted to stay home for the holidays this year after their flights were canceled last Christmas.

“I just wanted to remain in peace and calm and spend quality time with my family,” Bhattarai said.

Bhattarai said it’s something they don’t want to have to go through again.

“We waited for two days for the flight, and everything was a mess,” Bhattarai explained. “So yeah, I kept that in mind this year as well.”

We did run into some happy out-of-towners in Forest Park on Thursday. Kaylin Goski and her young family flew up from Tampa.

“My parents both grew up in St. Louis, so we came out here to see where they grew up, meet with family, and get some cold weather!” Goski said.

The kids in the family also enjoyed the rink and the man-made snow pile behind it.

“We’re from Florida, so this is the most snow I’ve ever seen in my life,” Goski added.

Relative Jordan Raynor said their flights in weren’t bad since they beat the holiday rush and made their way through Lamber on Monday. But they said they are dreading their flight home Friday.

“We’re expecting it’s going to be crazy leaving Friday, so we’re going to get to the airport a little early,” Raynor said.

In all, AAA said more than 55 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.