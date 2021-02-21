AAA sees major call spike in Feb. due to brutal weather conditions

ST. LOUIS – In spite of better weather, AAA saw a major spike in calls in February compared to this time last year. Brutal weather conditions caused more need for assistance.

More than 26,000 Missouri drivers were assisted by AAA during February’s extreme cold and snow. A double-digit increase from previous years.

Snow still piled up, but as it thaws, people are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures and clearer roadways.

“The roads today are a lot better than were last week and week before that,” Amaryle Osborne of Normandy said. “We were able to come out today fill both cars up, wash both cars, and take my daughter out to do something.”

However, winter isnt over yet, and being prepared now could help you down the road.

AAA said February’s artic blast accounted for a 36% increase in AAA service calls on average compared to previous years, but people have day-to-day things they need done.

Hitting the roadways could also hit your pockets a little more.

AAA also says the Missouri statewide average of gas is up to $2.31, exceeding the highest price from 2020 of $2.22 a gallon on Jan. 9.

