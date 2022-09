ST. LOUIS – Thousands will hit the road this weekend for the Labor Day holiday.

Missouri state officials and AAA are reminding drivers to be aware of emergency responders on the side of the roadway. In 2021, three people were killed and 73 injured in 246 crashes. They all involved parked emergency vehicles with their lights flashing.

They’re asking you to slow down, move over, and save a life when you see emergency responders along the roadside.