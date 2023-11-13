ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend at Creve Coeur Park. Right now, there is limited information, but what we do know is that the police discovered a body, and they believe it could be a person who went missing several months ago.

The missing person’s report originated from St. Louis County, and it was filed back in July. Maryland Heights police told FOX 2 that they are assisting St. Louis County Police in the case.

A lieutenant with MHPD said that a hiker called police after finding an abandoned bicycle off a bike path during the day on Sunday. They added that the hiker did not initially find the body, but it was later discovered once the police were called out.

Officer Terry McComas from the Maryland Heights Police Department told FOX 2 on Sunday that when we called about this, they could not yet confirm the identity of the person found dead or the exact circumstances surrounding their death.

Creve Coeur Park is known for its recreational amenities. It has four playgrounds, trails, disc golf, reservable shelters, a 320-acre lake, a beach area, and tennis courts. It’s located off Dorsett Road West and Marine Avenue.

