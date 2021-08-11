Abandoned places to explore in Missouri

Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind

ST. LOUIS – Calling all historians and travelers who like to explore America’s heritage. Parade.com recently published an article on abandoned places across America.

For Missouri, author Michelle Parkerton noted the Cotton Belt Freight Depot in St. Louis and the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City.

The Cotton Belt Freight Depot was an essential part of the cotton trade in the early 1900s, according to the article. The depot is five stories high and 750 feet long.

It was abandoned for more than 60 years. The outside of the warehouse has a colorful mural painted on it today.

The Missouri State Penitentiary was one of the largest prisons in the United States that was in operation from 1836 until 2004, according to the article.

It housed gangsters, athletes, women’s rights activists, and James Earl Ray, who assassinated Martin Luther King, Jr., the article states.

Visitors can tour the penitentiary. For information, visit the Missouri State Penitentiary website.

For the full list of abandoned places in each state, visit Parade’s website.