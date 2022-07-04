ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people protested on July 4 of the recent overturn by the Supreme Court of Roe vs. Wade, which ended federal abortion rights.

Fourth of July festivities downtown was even interrupted by the massive peaceful protest.

Organizer Lauren Wright said she intentionally chose the fourth of July to hold this event.

“So, we picked Independence Day to symbolize that we don’t have the same level of independence that men have in this country and any of the people who can’t birth, and we’re going to fight,” said Wright.

Wright said the event started with social media and was surprised by how many people came out in the heat.

“So much energy here, and with this type of organization, I feel like we can make a change,” said Wright. “I know we can make a change, and I think this crowd is a symbol of how this movement needs to be inclusive.”

Many people held up signs, and despite the grueling heat, some people wore all black to quote “mourn the right they lost.”

“This is America’s birthday,” said protestor Shae Croffe. “It’s a day we celebrate, and we’re happy for freedom, but unfortunately, last week, we lost our freedom as women. We lost our right to choose, and we must voice that, and today’s a good day to do that.”

Police and EMS crews followed the crowds as they marched down Market Steet, eventually protesting in the middle of July 4 festivities at Fair St. Louis. Some fairgoers tell Fox 2 they were not happy about it.

“I don’t think it was right. It’s a private party,” said fair attendee Pete Butler. “We’re celebrating the fourth of July to have those people running in here hollering in the street, Instagram little kids.”

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski had this to say for the pro-choice side of Roe V. Wade:

“Our nation’s history has taught us that no group of human beings should be classified in law as non-persons. When they are, there are terrible consequences for individuals and for society, and that has certainly been true of abortion. We will need to be more determined than ever to walk with moms in need. Anyone who feels overwhelmed by pregnancy should have places to turn for practical help. We need to be committed to providing that help.”

Protestors enter the fair legally with police supervision. The organizers said even though these protests are impactful, the real impact will come from voting in the November election.