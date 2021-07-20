Absentee ballots mistakenly returned to voters in St. Louis County

Absentee Ballots at the Albany County Board of Elections building in Albany, N.Y. Seventeen states prohibit counting ballots cast by someone who subsequently died before the election, but 10 states specifically allow it. The law is silent in the rest of the country, according to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Election Board says the United States Postal Service(USPS) has returned a small number of absentee ballots to voters. St. Louis County is holding a special election on Aug. 3.

The Election Board says the USPS has mistakenly returned a few of the ballots after attempting to mail them to the county.

The Election Board tweeted about the problem this morning. The tweet says the ballots were labeled by the USPS with a yellow sticker stating that the Election Board’s address is unknown.

The Election Board says it has contacted the USPS to investigate but they have not heard back yet.

To make sure that the small number of ballots returned by the USPS are collected the Election Board is sending bi-partisan teams to the voters to collect their ballots.

The Election Board believes this is a limited problem. They are asking people to contact them immediately if they have been impacted so they can schedule someone to pick up your ballot.

The Board of Elections can be reached at 314-615-1800 or boecabsentee@stlouiscountymo.gov.

— STLCO Election Board (@StLouisCoVotes) July 20, 2021