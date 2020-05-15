Absentee, mail-in voting increasing as Missouri legislators seek to protect voters from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Absentee or mail-in voting seems to be the way to go. Thousands upon thousands of FOX 2 viewers agree as they commented on our Facebook post posing the question about voters’ choice.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are trying to make sure it’s all a fair process.

Just as the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session is set to adjourn, lawmakers are trying to pump out a bill to protect Missourians practicing their civic duty that is voting.

“It perked my ears up because I’ve been waiting to see how we were going to handle the COVID-19 crisis in terms of voting but I’ve found it is very narrow,” State Rep Kevin Windham said.

Windham, who represents the 85th District in St. Louis County, is one of two Democrats that sits on Missouri’s Elections Committee.

Senate Bill 552 is what’s sparking the ears of lawmakers and it allows the expansion of mail-in and absentee voting to people concerned about voting in-person due to the coronavirus.

Windham warns as the bill sits today, it could mean more than what meets the eye particularly the requirement of notarization.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we’re trying to avoid human-to-human contact as much as possible,” he said. “So, if you have to get your ballot notarized, then that defeats the purpose of self-isolating.”

In April, Governor Mike Parson pushed back an upcoming election to June 2 as a precaution to COVID-19.

Since making that switch, many voters are still not optimistic about returning to the polls.

That shows so evidently in the amount of St. Louis County residents opting for mail-in or absentee ballots instead of stepping up to the polls in person.

In a quote normal municipal election, Democratic Director Eric Fey with St. Louis County’s Board of Elections says only roughly 7,000 to 10,000 voters would utilize the absentee option.

“For the June 2 election, we’ve already received 60,000 absentee applications, which is incredible for municipal elections,” Fey said.

Looking ahead to August and the big election in November, he’s starting to beef up his staff handling absentee ballots as they cut down on polling locations.

“We have more teams opening the ballots,” he said. “We’ve purchased an additional high-speed ballot scanner so we can process them more quickly.”

With conspiracies like voter fraud lingering, Fey makes it crystal clear.

All responsibility of votes will be done in a way that respects the American democracy.

“Know that ballot is secure and will be counted,” Fey said.

It’s important to note – if you choose to absentee vote, you must have that vote in by 7 p.m. on the election date.

Fey also wants county voters to know voting locations are decreasing. So, it’ll be wise for voters to pay attention to the alerts being sent in the mail.