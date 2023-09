ST. LOUIS – Absentee voting for the November special election is open Tuesday in several areas.

Only registered voters in several districts can vote in the special election. That includes the cities of Ladue, Manchester and St. John, the village of Riverview, and the Rockwood R6 School District.

They can request an absentee ballot starting Tuesday and must have mailed it in by October 25. The special election is November 7.