ST. LOUIS – Absentee voting begins Tuesday for the Missouri Primary on August 2.

The election is six weeks away. Voters can ask for an absentee ballot if they will be out of town on Election Day. People can also vote absentee if an illness prevents them from voting in person.

The Missouri Primary features many key races this year including the race for U.S. Senate.

The Illinois Primary is on Tuesday, June 28. Early voting is already underway.