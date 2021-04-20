Abuse lawsuit filed against former Missouri camp counselor

BRANSON, Mo. — A former counselor already in prison for abusing children at a Christian camp near Branson is being sued by another alleged victim.

The lawsuit accuses Peter Newman of abusing the plaintiff, who is not named, several times beginning in 1999 at the Kanakuk camp. Newman is serving two life sentences, plus 30 years, after his 2010 sentencing on seven felony counts of sexually abusing boys at the camp.

The latest lawsuit does not name Kanakuk as a defendant. The plaintiff is seeking $5 million. A similar lawsuit by another anonymous plaintiff was filed against Newman in February.