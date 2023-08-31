HILLSBORO, Mo. – An accidental fire caused major damage to a two-story home in Hillsboro last weekend, though no one was injured in the scare.

The Hillsboro Fire Department shared a photo of damage Thursday via Facebook. A large blaze blemished a home in the 4900 block of Tree Ridge Trail.

Investigators say the fire burned through a garage, the second floor of the home and the roof. A photo shows much of one side charred in the aftermath, and the Hillsboro Fire Department says the fire resulted in “exterior siding damage.”

Fire crews used a hoseline to control the fire on Aug. 26 and later confirmed no one was inside the home as crews battled the fire. The fire was deemed “accidental” and not considered suspicious, according to the fire department.