ST. LOUIS – A Spanish Lake woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a 2017 St. Louis murder case and ended up with a nine-year prison sentence on Friday.

Makala Mayo pleaded guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. Mayo is convicted for her role as an accomplice in the murder of Amber Green in north St. Louis.

Green, 25, and Jalen Woods, 17, died from a gas station shooting in the 1600 block of North Union Boulevard. Investigators say Green and Woods were shot while sitting in a car with three others on June 3, 2017.

In exchange for Mayo’s plea, an assistant circuit attorney agreed to dismiss 15 other counts against her, including charges of first-degree murder and several counts of first-degree assault.

“This is a hell of a deal, Ms. Mayo,” a judge told Mayo on Friday.

Another man, Ollie Lynch, is also facing criminal charges in Green and Woods’ deaths.