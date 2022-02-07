Accused fentanyl dealer pleads guilty in federal court

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man appeared in federal court Monday morning to plead guilty to a drug possession charge.

According to the plea agreement, St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Princes Drive on April 10, 2020. When officers arrived, they observed a blue Ford Fusion idling.

Officers went to the vehicle and spoke with the individuals in the car. The vehicle was found to have stolen license plates.

The passenger in the Fusion, Jarvis Fields, got out of the vehicle against the officer’s wishes. As police attempted to restrain Fields, he told them he had a gun in his satchel, which he was wearing across his shoulder.

Police subdued Fields and cut the satchel loose from him. Officers found approximately 430 capsules containing fentanyl and two bags of white powder later identified as fentanyl.

Fields pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.