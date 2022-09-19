ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Bel-Ridge man, already in prison for murder, is accused of killing sex workers in a decades-old cold case.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gary Muehlberg will be charged Monday afternoon with four counts of first-degree murder. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed one of the murder charges against Muehlberg, 73, earlier in the day.

Authorities are expected to hold a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the additional charges.

Muehlberg is currently imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri, for the February 1993 murder of Kenneth Atchison. He was sentenced in 1995 to life in prison without parole.

The Post-Dispatch reports a detective with the O’Fallon Police Department reopened the case in 2008. The St. Charles County Police Lab tied Muehlberg to the murders by matching his DNA to samples in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.

Police say Muehlberg killed Robyn Mihan, Sandy Little, Brenda Pruitt, and Donna Reitmeyer. All four women had ties to “The Southside Stroll,” a part of Cherokee Street known for prostitution and drug dealing. His victims were discarded across the St. Louis metro area, their bodies concealed in garbage cans or sandwiched inside a pair of mattresses.

As for Atchison, police said Muehlberg stashed his body in a small wooden box and left it in the basement of Muehlberg’s Bel-Ridge home.

