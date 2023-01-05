CLAYTON, Mo. – An elderly man arrested for allegedly peeping into a Clayton woman’s home may be responsible for other crimes in the area.

According to Cpl. Jenny Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the Clayton Police Department, officers arrested Willie Cox on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Police claim Cox, 70, repeatedly visited the woman’s home between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, 2022, and left what they described as “concerning documents” in her mailbox.

Clayton law enforcement believe Willie Cox may have committed similar crimes in the area and are asking for the public to contact them if they recognize him. (Courtesy: Clayton Police Department)

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Cox with two counts of first-degree trespassing and one count of first-degree harassment. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Cox has a prior criminal record, including sexual offenses. Clayton law enforcement says Cox is known to frequent the area and suspect he may be responsible for similar crimes in the area.

Anyone who may have had a recent encounter with Cox is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at 314-290-8444 or by email at cpdmedia@claytonmo.gov.

(Editor’s note: The original version of this story stated Mr. Cox was arrested for “peeing” intoa woman’s home. It has been corrected. We regret the error.)