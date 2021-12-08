Accused serial killer Perez Reed pleads not guilty in St. Louis deaths

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man charged in six deaths in Missouri and Kansas pleaded not guilty to two of the homicides.

Perez Reed appeared via video conference Wednesday to face charges that he killed 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19 in St. Louis. He is also charged with killing two people in St. Louis County and two others in Kansas City, Kansas.

Reed’s public defender, Brian Horneyer, entered the not guilty pleas for Reed. He said Reed, a resident of Bellefontaine Neighbors, has an extensive mental health history.

Reed was arrested in November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis.