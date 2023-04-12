ST. LOUIS – Brace yourselves, St. Louisans. It’s that time of year again when spring allergies are creeping up, and you might need to take action.

The FOX 2 Allergy Index for Wednesday tracks high tree pollen levels from several sources across the region.

Oak, ash, birch and sycamore pollen levels are all higher than average for this time of year. It’s a trend that could continue with mild temperatures expected for the next several days.

When the index reaches high levels, as is the case for many sources of tree pollen, most people with any sensitivity to seasonal allergies could suffer symptoms. Meanwhile, mold counts are considered moderate around the St. Louis area, though generally increase later into the year.

Seasonal allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, throat, sneezing, nasal congestion, and ear-popping. You may also develop a tickle in your throat or a cough. Prolonged symptoms can be mistaken for a cold or COVID-19.

There are a few options to consider to possibly reduce your allergy symptoms. Staying indoors is one of the easiest options for those highly sensitive to allergies. There are also many non-prescription medications available at drug stores that can help relieve or eliminate issues.

Allergists say if you have any symptoms that are out of the ordinary it might be worth a call to your doctor just to make certain it’s not something more severe.