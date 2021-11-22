ACLU steps in after LGBTQ books pulled from Missouri schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is blasting a Kansas City, Missouri school district for pulling two LGBTQ-themed books from libraries.

The ACLU of Missouri on Monday demanded two books be returned to North Kansas City School District shelves. The Kansas City Star has reported that the district pulled the books from high schools following parent concerns. The district is reviewing the books.

The ACLU says banning the books infringes on students’ First Amendment rights by limiting access to ideas. A district spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an AP request for comment Monday.