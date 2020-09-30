ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACLU on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court. The organization is fighting a Jackson Court Circuit Court order allowing some evictions to continue, even against people asking for leniency because of the pandemic.

The order still allows evictions if tenants don’t ask for leniency or the eviction is based on tenants breaking the law, damaging property, or violating a contract.

A spokeswoman says the court can’t comment on the pending lawsuit.