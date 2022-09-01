CLAYTON, Mo. – Two people have been picked to temporarily lead the St. Louis County Department of Health. Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs have been appointed as acting co-directors. They will serve as co-directors until St. Louis County Executive Sam Page names a permanent director.

Over the past few months, Donaldson and Hinrichs have been working closely with outgoing Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan. He accepted a position as director of public health for Seattle and King County, in Washington.

The St. Louis County Council voted in 2021 not to confirm Dr. Faisal Khan as permanent health director after a heated meeting surrounding the mask ordinance. Khan sent an email to staff before the vote calling some critics “the lunatic fringe.”