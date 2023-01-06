MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police warned the public about an “active scene” Friday afternoon in Maryland Heights as they searched for an armed subject.

Police gathered near Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard in search for the subject. The circumstances leading up to the situation are unclear at this time.

The Maryland Heights police told people to stay and place and lock doors earlier Friday, but have since cleared that order. “We have received notification that the suspect has left Maryland Heights,” said police via Twitter.

Police described the subject as a Black man with a dark-colored pullover, white facemask and a black bookbag. Police say he is possibly in a gray SUV or on foot.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.