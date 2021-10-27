Baby found with a vehicle stolen from South Grand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were searching for a stolen 2006 gray Scion. A man drove off with a woman’s 4-month-old child still inside.

The vehicle was stolen along the South Grand Business district at around 1:25 pm. It was parked at Wyoming Street and South Grand Avenue.

The vehicle and the baby were found at a gas station at Salisbury Avenue near the McKinley Bridge at around 3:25 pm. This was shortly after police issued an alert to the media about the active search.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene where the child was found. The baby’s mother was with the police at her vehicle. She was hugging her 4-month old, overcome with emotion.

Please call the police if you see the suspect. They can be reached at (314) 231-1212 or 911.

Suspect