ST. LOUIS – After a weekend of gun violence in downtown St. Louis, the Cardinals are hosting an ‘active threat’ drill Wednesday outside Busch Stadium. This comes after months of planning, but the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with several first responding agencies Wednesday for the training.

The Cardinals say the exercise will ensure everyone is prepared to protect guests at the ballpark in case there is ever an active threat. A simulated emergency will play out inside the ballpark, and a number of police, fire, and EMS agencies will respond to the event.

Although this has been planned for a long time, the training comes after a weekend of violence across the city there were around 15 shootings, and St. Louis Metro Police has shared that they will increase its presence to get this problem of lawlessness under control.



The Cardinals want people downtown to keep in mind these are all simulated drills going on Wednesday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.