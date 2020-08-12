Activists who left Cure Violence leadership committee not sure taxpayers will get what they were promised

ST. LOUIS – The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression says that taxpayers may not get what they were promised from the Cure Violence anti-crime program.

FOX 2 questioned the organization at their news conference after their decision to step down from the leadership committee of Cure Violence. For one, they cite the recent decision by the Krewson administration to call in help from federal authorities to help deal with the city’s soaring homicides.

The coalition says that having the extra 50 federal officers come in runs counter to their purpose and also said they didn’t think their presence will do any good.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, who pushed Cured Violence through the board, says he can understand the group being against the federal agents coming to town because of what the organization stands for.

Reed says he doesn’t think having the extra law enforcement manpower will do any good.

The coalition is also upset with the implementation of Cure Violence. For one, they believe some things took way to long even though they said COVID-19 did make things tougher. The group says they just didn’t get the buy-in to the programs as originally envisioned from the Krewson administration.