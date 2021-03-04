Actor Keanue Reeves teams up with St. Louis man creating best-selling comic series

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has teamed up with actor Keanu Reeves to bring a character to life in a new comic book. The two collaborated on a series that’s quickly become the biggest selling comic in years.

Thanks to Matt Kindt, Reeves’ comic book world is coming to life in the city he loves.

“Wasn’t my idea,” Matt Kindt, Co-writer BRZRKR Comic Book said. “My publisher called me and asked if I’d be interested in collaborating on a book with Keanu Reeves.”

Kindt has a keen eye for comic books.

The St. Louis man has created stories for Marvel, DC Dark Horse, and now Boom Studios.

His latest creation is catching the comic book world by storm.

It might be because his main character named “B” in the BRZRKR 12 issue run looks a lot like Keanu Reeves.

“The first meeting, the original title was Berserker dog of war about this guy,” Kindt said. “So, we just started going back and forth on the title and different ones. And I looked through my notes and the very first meeting I was typing Brzkr.”

Over the past two years, Kindt and Reeves have collaborated online, over the phone, and in person.

The result was the best-selling comic book of the 2020s so far, selling over 600,000 copies.

“Because of his background in acting and line delivery, he would come up with dialogue on the fly,” Kindt said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s a good one.’ I would write something. He’s reading the script out loud and I’m having a script reading of this comic book which I’ve never done. No one’s ever reading my stuff out loud. I’m not having a professional doing it. So, he’s reading it and you could tell immediately what lines were working. Then we’d go back and re-write it. So, to me, that was a once in a lifetime to collaboration.”

More stories from the mind of Matt Kindt are still to come. There may be another collaboration with Keanu Reeves and a character making its own mark in the comic book world.