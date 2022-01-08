Additional warming centers opening in St. Louis to meet demand

ST. LOUIS – The founder and CEO of City Hope St. Louis split time between Asbury United Methodist Church in north St. Louis and the Cherokee recreation center in south St. Louis Saturday night.

Bishop Michael Robinson said both locations are now operational warming centers. Earlier in the week, extremely cold temperatures created a situation where not enough space was available.

“All of the shelter beds in our city were full, “ Robinson said. “We had no space for anyone to go last night.”

Asbury United Methodist Church suffered a setback in November. Thieves stole the church’s heating unit.

Robinson said donations from St. Louis and beyond allowed the church to install a new furnace.

“We will be able to have 25 guests here at this location and up to 40 people at the Cherokee recreation center,” he said.

The two locations are in addition to six existing warming locations the agency is operating through a partnership with the city of St. Louis. Dinner and breakfast are also provided.

Robinson said City Hope St. Louis is looking for more assistance with providing meals and to staff centers 24-hours a day. He encourages anyone wanting to help to reach out through the organization’s website.

For more information about finding help go to the city of St. Louis website.