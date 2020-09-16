Addressing fly and mosquito woes at home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you have been noticing that bugs are especially bad right now, you are not imagining things.

Jay Everitt, the technical director for Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, said a lot of people are annoyed with flies and mosquitos right now.

Everitt said bugs always get worse as we get later in a season, which is where we are now. We may be seeing even more flies than normal this year because we haven’t had any big swings in weather this summer. We won’t see the bugs go away until we have our first freeze.

There are some things you can do to make your time outside more pleasant until then.

Everitt suggests keeping your food covered and trash cans cleaned out to deal with the flies. For the mosquitos, make sure you don’t have any standing water and wear long sleeves and repellent when outdoors.