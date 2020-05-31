Adult, 12-year-old injured in shooting near Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS – A child is one of two people injured in a shooting late Saturday night in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Potomac Street.

The victims were driving east on Potomac when a person opened fire on their vehicle.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left knee and a 12-year-old was grazed on her right calf. Two other people were in the car at the time of the shooting – a 23-year-old man and a 1-month-old boy; they were not injured.

Police described the shooter as a man between 20 and 23 years of age, 5’4” or 5’5” tall, heavy build and medium complexion, with shoulder-length dreads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.