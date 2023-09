ARNOLD, Mo. – There’s a carnival and fall picnic on Monday. It’s for all five of St. Elizabeth’s Adult Day Care Centers.

They are celebrating National Adult Services Week. There will be bounce houses, games, music, and barbecue.

The carnival and picnic are from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 308 Plaza Way in Arnold, Missouri. On Thursday, Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery and other city officials will host a ceremony to recognize the non-profit and its 40 years of service.