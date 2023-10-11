ST. CHARLES – It was a night of enchantment as the “Adult Witches Night Out” unfolded on October 7th, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event was exclusively for witches aged 21 and older.

Witches of various traditions, from new age to woodland spirits, and the classic, green-faced witches, all gathered in an array of costumes, vying for prizes awarded to the best-dressed witch.

The ticket purchase included discounts at participating shops along Historic Main Street in St. Charles. Additionally, they received a commemorative T-shirt and a swag bag.

Guests also had the opportunity for special drink offers at select bars and restaurants, concluding the evening with free entry to the witches’ after-party.

Furthermore, this enchanting event featured a unique opportunity for attendees to give back and support the Historic Main Street of St. Charles.