Adults in the area going to extreme measures to cool off this summer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – We recently talked about a spike in pool sales since the pandemic began. People just do not feel comfortable swimming in pools knowing that the virus is still spreading at a rapid rate, but no one could have imagined that adults in our area would go to these extreme measures to cool off this summer.

“Honestly, we live really close to Aquaport and we heard that that wasn’t opening. In the summer, I’m a teacher, so I like being outside and, obviously, in a pool,” said Tiffany Laughlin, a Maryland Heights resident and elementary school teacher.

Only a select few public pools have made the decision to reopen this summer making pool options slim. Laughlin is one of the thousands of people in our area who though COVID-19 would put a halt to their summer fun in the sun, especially with no pool.

After seeing several of her friends post Snapchat stories of them in inflatable kiddie pools, Laughlin was on a mission to get one of her own. She apparently was not the only one.

“Everywhere I looked was selling out quickly,” she said. “When I was finally ready to pull the trigger and get one, I couldn’t find one anywhere.”

People are rushing to major retail stores in our area and even online to grab their kiddie pools. In fact, Laughlin even advised her family members to go on the Bed, Bath and Beyond website only to find they were sold out just 30 minutes after she bought hers.

Laughlin has a close friend who has two children of her own, and she even admits to selfishly buying a kiddie pool for her own enjoyment.

“When we were talking about it she said, ‘I act like it’s for my daughter Kennedy and my son, but it’s really for me,'” she said.

Laughlin’s roommate, Brooke Ginther, is absolutely unashamed of their new addition to the backyard.

“We’re so excited just to have a place to hang out every day. There’s obviously not a lot going on this summer so this is where we’re going to be at,” Ginther said. “Maybe it is a little bizarre, but right now it’s hitting the spot, so call me crazy if you want to but it’s perfect.”

If you are still hesitant about public swimming buying an inflatable kiddie pool could be a cost-friendly option for you. Don’t worry — you won’t be alone!