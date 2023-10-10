ST. LOUIS – Advantage Solutions, a marketing firm named among Fortune Magazine’s top 1000 businesses, will move its global headquarters from California to St. Louis.

Leaders with Advantage Solutions hope St. Louis’ central location will help with client outreach while serving as a hub to meet and innovate with the world’s largest consumer goods companies and retailers.

Dave Peacock, the CEO of Advantage Solutions, is very familiar with the St. Louis scene. Born and raised in the St. Louis metro, he brings experience as the former president of Anheuser-Busch and Schnucks.

“St. Louis is one of the great cities in the U.S., boasting top universities, a diverse talent pool, affordable living, and a central location that will foster more frequent, in-person connections with our teammates and our brand and retail clients,” said Peacock via a news release. “We’re excited to tap into St. Louis’ deep talent pool to fuel our purpose of connecting people with products and experiences that enrich their lives.”

Advantage Solutions also plans to invest in programs with local organizations to benefit the St. Louis community, centered on economic empowerment and mobility.

“St. Louis is resurgent as we embrace a collaborative culture of winning and building on our strengths,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We are proud to have supported Advantage Solutions – a Fortune 1,000 publicly traded company with more than 70,000 employees worldwide – and we are excited to welcome them in joining dozens of other major global companies that call St. Louis home.”

Advantage Solutions provides outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing are among their services offered.

The company was founded in 1987 in Southern California and plans to retain an office in Irvine as a collaboration hub.