Advisory board presents recommendations for how St. Louis should spend millions in federal relief dollars

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones promises her administration’s plan for spending federal stimulus funds will have a direct impact on improving lives.

“I am committed to investing these funds in line with the community’s priorities for maximum transformational impact,” she told members of an advisory board during a virtual, public meeting Thursday night.

15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green serves on the advisory committee that presented its recommendations for how to spend the first $68 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“The underlying priority for all of this is how do we equitably distribute these funds to make sure that those who are the most in need are the folks that have access to them,” she said.

Committee priorities were made public earlier in the week.

Some of those priorities include health care access, mental health help, housing assistance, relief for small businesses and the unemployed, violence intervention, and more resources for youth.

Bringing back a Midnight Basketball program is one priority. Other recommendations include opening a safe space for those without a home and creating an intentional encampment for individuals not ready to transition to a shelter.

“You can tell a lot about the character of a city by how it treats the least fortunate among us,” said St. Patrick Center CEO Anthony D’Agostino. “In our city, we need to improve up on that. “

The center helps individuals with housing, employment and health care. D’Agostino applauds the idea of opening a safe space and creating an intentional encampment. He said other cities have created encampments so those without a home can have access to water, toilets, and other resources.

“They can see a clinician get their health care and treatment needs met,” D’Agostino said.

He doesn’t know if St. Patrick Center or another facility would be tapped to help implement any of the priorities made possible by the federal stimulus money, but is excited over the possibility of how the money could have an impact.

Jones emphasized the recommendations discussed Thursday are still recommendations.

Any spending will require the approval of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment. The board is made up of Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, and Board President Lewis Reed. Any spending would also require approval from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News