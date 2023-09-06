ST. LOUIS — Aerosmith is bringing their farewell tour, titled “Peace Out,” to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, October 26. The Black Crowe will be touring with them. Tickets are available for purchase on Live Nation’s website.

Aerosmith recently released their Greatest Hits collection, which currently holds the number one position on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. The set list for the tour will include 44 songs, spanning five decades of Aerosmith’s career.

From their 70s era, attendees can expect to hear Top 10 hits like Dream On and Walk This Way, along with a powerful rendition of Toys in the Attic.

The audience will also experience the unmistakable bass line from Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box introduction in Sweet Emotion. Fans can relive Aerosmith’s dominance of 90s rock radio with tracks such as Crazy, Cryin’, and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.