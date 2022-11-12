ST. LOUIS – Dozens of people braved the cold weather Saturday for an anti-violence block party at Affinia Healthcare.

People from the community had a chance to come out for free food, games, and raffles at the event. Parents also brought their kids out for the medical and dental screenings.

Sonia Deal is the assistant Vice President of Clinical Integration and says Affinia hopes events like this block party can create safer communities.

“We care about your needs, we care about your well-being. Not just your health, but your physical, mental, emotional, psychological… We care about your entire well-being. So having something like the block party is something that says you know it’s a safe, cool environment. We’re speaking to the youth as well as the old,” said Deal.

Organizers say the event was possible thanks to a grant from the St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission.